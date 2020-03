Pope Francis blessing over an empty St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, after his streamed Angelus prayer, on Mar 15, 2020. The Vatican said that its traditional Easter week celebrations would be held this year without worshippers due to the coronavirus. "Because of the current global public health emergency, all the liturgical celebrations of Holy Week will take place without the physical presence of the faithful," the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household said in a statement.

PHOTO: VATICAN MEDIA / AFP