Today in Pictures, March 15, 2023

A 99 million-year-old fossilised snail trapped in amber named "Archaeocyclotus Brevivillosus", at the Colmar Museum of Natural History in Eastern France, on March 14, 2023. The snail, which originates from the Hukawng Valley in northern Burma, is a contemporary of the dinosaurs and gives a window on the biodiversity of the era. Measuring 9mm long, 3.1mm in height and with a shell with bristly hairs, the snail will go on display in June and will be featured alongside 200 specimens of snails the museum has in its collection.

PHOTO: AFP