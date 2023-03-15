The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 15, 2023
A 99 million-year-old fossilised snail trapped in amber named “Archaeocyclotus Brevivillosus”, a 3D printed prosthetic nose for a skin cancer patient in Singapore, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A 99 million-year-old fossilised snail trapped in amber named "Archaeocyclotus Brevivillosus", at the Colmar Museum of Natural History in Eastern France, on March 14, 2023. The snail, which originates from the Hukawng Valley in northern Burma, is a contemporary of the dinosaurs and gives a window on the biodiversity of the era. Measuring 9mm long, 3.1mm in height and with a shell with bristly hairs, the snail will go on display in June and will be featured alongside 200 specimens of snails the museum has in its collection.
PHOTO: AFP
Mr J.F. Lian, 73, wearing his new 3D-printed prosthetic nose and holding a 3D-printed replica of his face that was created from pre-operation CT scans. The retiree had most of his external nose removed after radiotherapy failed to fully treat a tumour there. While some opt for cosmetic reconstruction during surgery with tissue taken from the arm, Mr Lian could not as there was a risk that the cancer would recur.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Electric ferry boats being docked on a canal by the Hua Lamphong railway station pier in Bangkok on March 15, 2023. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has resumed free electric boat services on the Phadung Krung Kasem canal, after the suspension of the service in September 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A 20g bar depicting the Muslim holy site, the Kaaba in Mecca, was released by The Royal Mint in Britain, ahead of one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan. The Royal Mint gifted three Kaaba bars to Islamic Relief to mark the launch and aid the charity’s fundraising efforts towards those directly impacted by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An undated image from National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter showing circular sand dunes on the surface of Mars, in this handout image on March 14, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Garbage piling up along a street in Paris on March 14, 2023, since garbage collectors went on strike against the French government's proposed pensions reform.
PHOTO: AFP
A farmer collecting water to irrigate a pumpkin field near the River Ganges in Prayagraj, India, on March 14, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Czech Republic freediver David Vencl diving to 52m under the ice of Lake Sils in one breath while wearing only a swimsuit in Sils near St Moritz, Switzerland on March 14, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan gathering outside the residence of Mr Khan to resist his arrest by the police in Lahore, Pakistan on March 14, 2023. Mr Khan is accused of illegally selling state gifts from foreign dignitaries and failing to declare them to the electoral commission among his assets. The development came a day after an Islamabad district and sessions court again issued arrest warrants for Mr Khan, after he continuously skipped hearings in the case.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman touching the portrait of a loved one as relatives, friends and comrades observe the Memory Wall commemorating fallen defenders of Ukraine, near St Mikhail Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2023 amid the Russian invasion. Ukrainians mark Volunteer Day on March 14, established by the Verkhovna Rada in 2017 to honour the defenders of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Today in Pictures
