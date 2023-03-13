Today in Pictures, March 13, 2023

A man performing with a monkey during the Prakit Sitpragaan monkey troupe show at Pata Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand on March 12, 2023. The Prakit Sitpragaan is the only monkey troupe currently left in Thailand and has been performing around the country for over four decades, with monkeys entertaining audiences with acts like acrobat jumping through hoops, toy guitar playing and lip-sync singing.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE