Today in Pictures, March 13, 2023
Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian to win the best actress Oscar, Prakit Sitpragaan monkey troupe performing at Pata Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Michelle Yeoh winning the Oscar for Best Actress for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' during the 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 12, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man performing with a monkey during the Prakit Sitpragaan monkey troupe show at Pata Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand on March 12, 2023. The Prakit Sitpragaan is the only monkey troupe currently left in Thailand and has been performing around the country for over four decades, with monkeys entertaining audiences with acts like acrobat jumping through hoops, toy guitar playing and lip-sync singing.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Buddhist monk throwing salt before walking barefoot over hot coal and through flames during the annual fire walking festival of Takao-san Yakuo-in temple in Hachioji, Tokyo suburbs, Japan, March 12, 2023. Monks and 1,000 worshipers participated in the fire walking festival, or Hiwatari matsuri, praying for protection against sickness, for safety within the family and peace in the world.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A dog owners preparing his Yorkshire Terrier for competition on the fourth day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain on March 12, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A hot air balloon pulling a group of kayakers as it touches the water of Lake Burley Griffin during the Canberra Balloon Spectacular annual hot air balloon festival in Canberra, Australia on March 12, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man participating in the Birdman Rally during the Moomba festival’s Birdman Rally in Melbourne, Australia on March 12, 2023. The Birdman Rally is a competition for home-made gliders, hang gliders and human-powered aircraft.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
England's Moeen Ali walking after losing his wicket at the T20I series match against Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the second T20 by four wickets after bowling England out for just 117 on March 12, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A pack of skiers on their way from Maloja to S-Chanf as they participate in the 53rd Engadin Skimarathon, in Maloja, Switzerland on March 12, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Motorists crossing over the Penang Bridge in George Town on Malaysia's Penang Island on March 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
