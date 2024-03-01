Today in Pictures, March 1, 2024

This image grab from a handout video released by the Israeli army on Feb 29, 2024, showing what the army says are Gazans around aid trucks in Gaza City. Israeli forces shot dead 104 people when a crowd rushed towards aid trucks on Feb 29, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said. Israeli sources confirmed that troops opened fire at Palestinians rushing towards aid trucks in Gaza, with one saying soldiers thought they “posed a threat” to troops.

PHOTO: AFP