Today in Pictures, March 1, 2024

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix action, French farmers protesting in Paris, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Mar 01, 2024, 04:32 PM
Mar 01, 2024, 03:11 PM
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton during the second practice session of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on Feb 29, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling battling during a training session at their camp in Mukono on Feb 28, 2024. Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling is getting attention worldwide and becoming an Internet sensation. Members showcase their wrestling skills on their YouTube channel, performing inside makeshift bamboo ring posts with string ropes and soil. PHOTO: AFP
French farmers are seen sitting on a bale of hay as policemen secure the area in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Champs-Elysees Avenue during a protest by the French farmers' union in Paris on March 1, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
US artist Andy Warhol's Portrait of Princess Diana, created from synthetic polymer and silkscreen ink on canvas, is positioned by gallery assistants during a photocall ahead of the 20th Century & Contemporary art auction at Phillips' auction house in London, Britain, on Feb 29, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
The Popocatepetl volcano spewing ash into the air outside Mexico City on Feb 28, 2024. Ash spewing from the volcano on Feb 27 led some airlines to cancel around two dozen flights in and out of the Latin American capital, the authorities said. PHOTO : AFP
This image grab from a handout video released by the Israeli army on Feb 29, 2024, showing what the army says are Gazans around aid trucks in Gaza City. Israeli forces shot dead 104 people when a crowd rushed towards aid trucks on Feb 29, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said. Israeli sources confirmed that troops opened fire at Palestinians rushing towards aid trucks in Gaza, with one saying soldiers thought they “posed a threat” to troops. PHOTO: AFP
A sculpture titled La Grotte Chaumont (The Chaumont Cave) by Spanish artist and painter Miquel Barcelo at the Chateau de Chaumont in Central France. The sculpture is an eight-tonne piece of ceramic that was fired in a special kiln in Majorca, then transported first by boat and then on the road by an exceptional convoy on Feb 29, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Visitors at an installation by artist Roy Nachum at the Mercer Labs Museum of Art and Technology during an exhibition preview on Feb 29, 2024, in New York. PHOTO: AFP

