Today in Pictures, June 29, 2020

A partially incomplete display of mannequins wrapped in a barrier tape to symbolise the coronavirus crisis is seen in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany; an LGBT rights activist poses for photos during a gay pride parade outside the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Protesters raise their hands and shout Elijah McClain's name, as a drone flies in the distance, during a demonstration against the killing of McClain and police injustice in Aurora, Colorado, on June 27, 2020.
Protesters raise their hands and shout Elijah McClain's name, as a drone flies in the distance, during a demonstration against the killing of McClain and police injustice in Aurora, Colorado, on June 27, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
An LGBT rights activist poses for photos during a gay pride parade outside the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei on June 28, 2020.
An LGBT rights activist poses for photos during a gay pride parade outside the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei on June 28, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
School children place their hands on the Communist Party flag during a class about the history of the Communist Party at a school in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province, on June 28, 2020.
School children place their hands on the Communist Party flag during a class about the history of the Communist Party at a school in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province, on June 28, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A partially incomplete display of mannequins wrapped in a barrier tape to symbolise the coronavirus crisis, as part of the art installation "It is like it is" by German art student Dennis Josef Meseg, is seen in front of the European Central Bank hea
A partially incomplete display of mannequins wrapped in a barrier tape to symbolise the coronavirus crisis, as part of the art installation "It is like it is" by German art student Dennis Josef Meseg, is seen in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, on June 28, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman is detained by police during a silent march against the national security law in Hong Kong on June 28, 2020.
A woman is detained by police during a silent march against the national security law in Hong Kong on June 28, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A couple wearing masks takes selfies in front of the Tokyo Skytree on June 28, 2020.
A couple wearing masks takes selfies in front of the Tokyo Skytree on June 28, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
An activist lies next to crosses symbolising people who died from the coronavirus during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in front of the National Congress in Brasilia on June 28, 2020.
An activist lies next to crosses symbolising people who died from the coronavirus during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in front of the National Congress in Brasilia on June 28, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Indian health workers wearing personal protective equipment arrive to carry out medical checkups of the residents of a 'containment zone' in the Appa Pada area of Mumbai on June 28, 2020.
Indian health workers wearing personal protective equipment arrive to carry out medical checkups of the residents of a 'containment zone' in the Appa Pada area of Mumbai on June 28, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Two men on a rowboat navigate through the flooded streets in the town of Jaslo, southeastern Poland, on June 28, 2020.
Two men on a rowboat navigate through the flooded streets in the town of Jaslo, southeastern Poland, on June 28, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A cyclist drives past a play area called 'Joie de Vivre' in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France, on June 28, 2020.
A cyclist drives past a play area called 'Joie de Vivre' in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France, on June 28, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
55 min ago
Topics: 