Today in Pictures, July 19, 2023

The sand sculpture 'A- HA Take On Me' made by Lithuanian artist Tautvilas Povilionis is on display during International Sand Sculpture Festival 'Summer Signs 2023' on the Post Island in Jelgava, Lastvia on 18 July 2023. On the Post Island, 17 sculptors from nine countries have created their sand masterpieces, recreating worldwide music hits. Sand sculptures on the Post Island can be viewed throughout the summer.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE