Today in Pictures, July 19, 2023
Monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad, wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
A man riding a two-wheeler with two children covered with plastic sheets during a monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad on July 18, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian man cooling off during a heat wave, in al-Oja springs near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 18, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The sand sculpture 'A- HA Take On Me' made by Lithuanian artist Tautvilas Povilionis is on display during International Sand Sculpture Festival 'Summer Signs 2023' on the Post Island in Jelgava, Lastvia on 18 July 2023. On the Post Island, 17 sculptors from nine countries have created their sand masterpieces, recreating worldwide music hits. Sand sculptures on the Post Island can be viewed throughout the summer.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A firefighting helicopter is silhouetted in front of the sun, as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece on July 18, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person cools off at the Piazza del Popolo, during a heatwave across Italy, as temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days, in Rome, Italy on July 18, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A diver in action during a practice session at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships on July 18, 2023
PHOTO: REUTERS
Dancers from Pilobolus performing a scene from “Awaken Heart” during a dress rehearsal at The Joyce Theater in New York City on July 18, 2023. Dance company Pilobolus, celebrating 50 years of events ranging from the Oscars to the Olympics, is returning to The Joyce Theater for the conclusion of the Big Five-OH! tour.
PHOTO: AFP
People chain themselves together in front of the Ministry of Defense on the 'Day of National Resistance' in protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 18, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
