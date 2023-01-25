The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 25, 2023
The Golden Pavilion at Kinkakuji temple covered with snow in Kyoto, Chanel Haute-Couture Spring Summer 2023-2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wtUL
The Golden Pavilion at Kinkakuji temple covered with snow in Kyoto, after heavy snow and strong winds overnight affected wide areas of the country.
PHOTO: AFP
A Philippine Air Force training aircraft crashed on a farmland in Pilar town in Bataan province, Philippines, on January 25, 2023.
PHOTO: Pilar Municipal Police Station
A model presents a creation from Chanel Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023-2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, on January 24, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A train is stranded at Nishioji station in Kyoto, Japan in this photo provided by Kyodo on January 25, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The 2023 Doomsday Clock is displayed before of a live-streamed event with members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on January 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. This year the Doomsday Clock is set at ninety seconds to Midnight.
PHOTO: AFP
Tons of floating waste float in the Drina river near Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 21, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A dog sleeps on biomass ash, the residue left after combustion, on a road near dyeing units in Panipat, India.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view shows Tsing Yi Covid Isolation camp in Hong Kong on January 24, 2023. Seven Hong Kong quarantine facilities including Tsing Yi, built by the government providing more than 40,000 beds are currently unoccupied.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top