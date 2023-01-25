Today in Pictures, Jan 25, 2023

The Golden Pavilion at Kinkakuji temple covered with snow in Kyoto, Chanel Haute-Couture Spring Summer 2023-2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

The Golden Pavilion at Kinkakuji temple covered with snow in Kyoto, after heavy snow and strong winds overnight affected wide areas of the country. PHOTO: AFP
A Philippine Air Force training aircraft crashed on a farmland in Pilar town in Bataan province, Philippines, on January 25, 2023. PHOTO: Pilar Municipal Police Station
A model presents a creation from Chanel Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023-2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, on January 24, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A train is stranded at Nishioji station in Kyoto, Japan in this photo provided by Kyodo on January 25, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
The 2023 Doomsday Clock is displayed before of a live-streamed event with members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on January 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. This year the Doomsday Clock is set at ninety seconds to Midnight. PHOTO: AFP
Tons of floating waste float in the Drina river near Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 21, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A dog sleeps on biomass ash, the residue left after combustion, on a road near dyeing units in Panipat, India. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view shows Tsing Yi Covid Isolation camp in Hong Kong on January 24, 2023. Seven Hong Kong quarantine facilities including Tsing Yi, built by the government providing more than 40,000 beds are currently unoccupied. PHOTO: AFP

