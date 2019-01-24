Today in Pictures, Jan 24, 2019

People raise their hands during a mass opposition rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela; Switzerland's Alexia Paganini in action during the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Minsk, Belarus; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

People raise their hands during a mass opposition rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in which National Assembly head Juan Guaido (out of frame) declared himself the country's "acting president", on the anniversary of a 1958 uprising that overthrew a military dictatorship, in Caracas, on Jan 23, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Suleyman Cobanoglu, 60, pets his camel for the Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir, on Jan 19, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
A model presents a creation by Valentino during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on Jan 23, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Switzerland's Alexia Paganini performs at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships at the Minsk-Arena Multifunctional Complex in Belarus, on Jan 23, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A child sits on her father's shoulders as they try to get onto a bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico, on Jan 23, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Boeing's Autonomous Passenger Air Vehicle prototype is shown during an inaugural test flight, in Manassas, Virginia, US, on Jan 22, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A Bangladeshi woman (lower right) carries recyclable waste over piles of trash underneath a pedestrian bridge in Dhaka, on Jan 23, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
Fans watch a cricket match from the beach area during day one of the First Test match between England and West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Jan 23, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A picture taken with a drone shows the frozen and snow-covered Lake Pecs at Orfu, Hungary, on Jan 23, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
India's Rail Suraksha Force contingent marches during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, on Jan 23, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
