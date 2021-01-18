Today in Pictures, Jan 18, 2021

Honduran migrant caravan heads to the US, Russian opposition leader returns to Moscow after recovering from poison attack, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Honduran migrants, part of a caravan heading to the United States, clash with Guatemalan security forces in Vado Hondo, Guatemala on Jan 17, 2021. Guatemalan police fired tear gas Sunday to try to disperse a caravan of thousands of migrants heading toward the United States. PHOTO: AFP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks to take his seat in a Pobeda airlines plane heading to Moscow before take-off from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) in Schoenefeld, southeast of Berlin, on Jan 17, 2021. The 44-year-old opposition leader is flying back to Moscow after spending several months in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack that he said was carried out on the orders of President Vladimir Putin. PHOTO: AFP
This aerial picture shows the Governor's office building damaged following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju on Jan 17, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Children play play in the Umm Jurn camp for the displaced, near the village of Kafr Uruq, in Syria's northern rebel-held Idlib province, on Jan 17, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival, known as Jallikattu and is a part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal, on the outskirts of Madurai town, Tamil Nadu state, India Jan 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Samantha Bailey takes a selfie with a staff member dressed like a raptor at the Jurassic Quest drive-thru Experience outside The Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, U.S., Jan 15, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
An Army soldier checks his sword during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India Jan 18, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
An anti-Trump protester pulls a cardboard cutout depicting U.S. President Donald Trump as his supporters are expected to protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. Jan 17, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
About 8,000 fans attend the Green Bay Packers playoff against the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts, as seen from Wonorejo in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, January 18, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS