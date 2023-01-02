The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today In Pictures, Jan 1, 2023
Fog covered Taj Mahal on a cold winter morning in Agra, India, people celebrate the new year with fireworks on a beach in Sanya, China, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
People exercise against the backdrop of Taj Mahal covered with fog on a cold winter morning in Agra on January 1, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
People celebrate the new year with fireworks on a beach in Houhai, in Sanya in China's southern Hainan province on January 1, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Visitors look at a flower installation during the 10th edition of Ahmedabad Flower Show at Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad on January 1, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Worshipers carry a "Mikoshi" or portable shrine in the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year, in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan on January 1, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
A performer takes part in the London New Year's Day Parade in London, Britain on January 1, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
A Buddhist devotee lights candles during a religious observance on the first day of the new year at the Kelaniya Temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 01 January 2023. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Revellers run towards the waters of English Bay for the first public event since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic of the annual Polar Bear Swim on New Year's Day in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on January 1, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
A Hindu ritual on the banks of the Ganges River in Varanasi, northern India, on Dec. 19, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen Varanasi as a core vehicle of his assertion of India as a Hindu nation, raising tensions with Muslims. PHOTO : NYT
Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia celebrates scoring their first goal with John McGinn in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. PHOTO : REUTERS
The new super-large multiple rocker launchers are presented before a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea during a ceremony in Pyongyang, North Korea in this photo released on January 1, 2023 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). PHOTO : REUTERS
TODAY IN PICTURES
