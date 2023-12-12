Today in Pictures, Dec 12, 2023

A commemoration of the lives lost in the Mediterranean Sea in Spain, an oil spill in India, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
An Indian fisherman washing his hands in the waters of Ennore Creek covered with an oil spill after Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, India, Dec 11, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman walking near clothes that lie on Sant Sebastia beach as Open Arms NGO simulate a scene of a shipwreck to commemorate the lives that were lost after people drowned in the Mediterranean sea in 2023, in Barcelona, Spain, Dec 11, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A local resident standing next to a crater at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec 11, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman holding an infant's hand as they both enjoy the Expo Waterfall in the Green Zone during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec 11, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A security personnel sitting while a person walks during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec 11, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Activists attend a protest at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec 11, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Christmas decorations at Luxus Hill estate in Singapore on Dec 10, 2023. Residents of the estate have gotten together for the third year in a row to decorate their street with Christmas lights to bring cheer to the neighbourhood. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Singer Alicia Keys giving a surprise performance on Elton John's piano at St. Pancras International Station in London, Britain, Dec 11, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Indian naval soldiers performing a continuity drill during Navy Day celebrations at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Dec 11, 2023. Indian Nay Day, celebrated on Dec 4 as a tribute to maritime operations of the Indian Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, was postponed because of Cyclone Michuang. PHOTO: AFP
Workers build ice structures for the 25th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin on Dec 10, 2023, in China’s northern Heilongjiang province. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top