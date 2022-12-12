The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Dec 12, 2022
NASA’s Orion Capsule is recovered after it splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, the opening of Senja Hawker Centre in Singapore, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
https://str.sg/wCEt
US Navy divers secure NASA's Orion Capsule during recovery operations following a successful uncrewed Artemis I moon mission after it splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, on Dec 11, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Migratory flamingos arriving from Europe are seen in Port Fouad Nature Reserve, on the outskirts of Port Said Governorate, Egypt, Dec 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Migrants, mostly from Nicaragua who were kidnapped by organized crime in the state of Durango and released days later by the Mexican Army, cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Dec 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Pilgrimage parishioners carry statues as they arrive to celebrate the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe at the Basilica of Guadalupe, in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec 11, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A cadet of the Tyumen Higher Military Engineer Command School wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an assault rifle competes in a 25-metre race during a winter swimming tournament in Tyumen, Russia, Dec 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Customers flooding Senja Hawker Centre on its opening day on Dec 11, 2022. The snaking queues meant some had to wait about 30 minutes for their food. There are 28 stalls in the social enterprise hawker centre, including four that have a Michelin rating – awarded to eateries recognised for serving good food.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Ecstatic France fans cheer during the World Cup 2022 quarter-final against England at Chijmes, Dec 11, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Brazilian surfer Paulo Guido surfs the Doce River while wearing a Christmas outfit in Governador Valadares, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Dec 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Fuego volcano, as seen from Alotenango, a municipality in Sacatepequez department 65km southwest of Guatemala City, erupts on Dec 11, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Waiters serve the dessert during the royal banquet in honour of the laureates of the Nobel Prize 2022, following the Award ceremony on Dec 10, 2022 in Stockholm.
PHOTO: AFP
A Ukrainian artilleryman from the 24th brigade stands inside of a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer at a position along the front line in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on Dec 10, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
