A villager rests behind drying clothes in a village by one of the dams on the Zhougong River near Ya'an in Sichuan province, China, August 4, 2018. On the 30-mile Zhougong, authorities have already demolished small projects, but the river houses 10 larger power stations run by some of the country's biggest firms, including Guodian, Huadian and the State Grid Corp.

PHOTO: REUTERS