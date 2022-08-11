The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Aug 11, 2022
"Flat House" in Moscow, Wildfires in southwestern France and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A man crosses a street in front of so called "Flat House" in Moscow on August 10, 2022. - The "Flat House" has a very acute angle of one of the corners, causing optical illusions about its flatness. The commercial apartment building was built in 1915 by Russian architect Vladimir Piotrovich, repeating the configuration of the land plot.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view of the 200-foot-tall (60-meter-tall) front of the Getz Ice Shelf with cracks, in Antarctica, in this undated handout image.
PHOTO: NASA
This photograph taken on August 10, 2022, shows the stone bridge of "Portitsa" stretching across the Portitsa gorge near Spilaio, Northern Greece. - Built in 1743, the bridge of Portitsa is a two-arched stone bridge, located near the mountainous village of Spileo in Grevena prefecture. The impressive Portitsa gorge is a 500-meter-long gorge, located at the eastern foot of Orliakas mountain.
PHOTO: AFP
A handout photo made available by the communication department of the Gironde Firebrigade SDIS33 shows firemen fighting a forest fire in Belin-Beliet, in the Gironde region of southwestern France, 09 August 2022 (issued 10 August 2022)
PHOTO: EPA
A boat sails past the Aquaretum fountain during sunny weather on Lake Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland August 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Dried out ground on Batchwood golf course, following a long period of little rainfall and hot weather, in St Albans, Britain, August 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian artist Olena Yanko paints a car destroyed during Russia's attack on Ukraine and then collected from different places in the town of Irpin in Kyiv region, Ukraine August 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Rohingya refugee children gesture as they make their way during monsoon rainfall in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia on August 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
