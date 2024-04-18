Today in Pictures, April 18, 2024

Flood waters in Dubai, an outdoor library in Seoul, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

People leaving floral tributes for victims after the attack on Saturday at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre, in Sydney, Australia, on April 17 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A person riding a bicycle in flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A vehicle abandoned in flood water after a rainstorm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024. The United Arab Emirates experienced its heaviest downpour since records began in 1949, Dubai’s media office said in a statement. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A security personnel, deployed on election duty, brushing his teeth under a double-decker root bridge after reaching Nongriat village, a remote polling station, ahead of the first phase of the election, in Shillong in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, India, April 18, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
People reading books at an outdoor library, which opened along the Cheonggye Stream in downtown Seoul, South Korea, April 18, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Palestinian children playing on a beach in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on April 17, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Mount Ruang spewing hot lava and smoke as seen from Sitaro, North Sulawesi. The volcano erupted several times in Indonesia's outermost region overnight on April 17, 2024, forcing hundreds of people to be evacuated after it spewed lava and a column of smoke into the sky. PHOTO: AFP
Relatives gathering around a bus carrying prisoners being released from Insein prison for the Buddhist New Year, in Yangon on April 17, 2024. Myanmar's junta announced a pardon for more than 3,300 prisoners under a regular amnesty to mark the country's traditional new year festival. PHOTO: AFP
Green algae in the Wilge River in Oranjeville, South Africa, on April 17, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

