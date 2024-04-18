The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, April 18, 2024
Flood waters in Dubai, an outdoor library in Seoul, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
Apr 18, 2024, 04:11 PM
Published
Apr 18, 2024, 04:11 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/7bRm
People leaving floral tributes for victims after the attack on Saturday at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre, in Sydney, Australia, on April 17 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person riding a bicycle in flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A vehicle abandoned in flood water after a rainstorm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024. The United Arab Emirates experienced its heaviest downpour since records began in 1949, Dubai’s media office said in a statement.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A security personnel, deployed on election duty, brushing his teeth under a double-decker root bridge after reaching Nongriat village, a remote polling station, ahead of the first phase of the election, in Shillong in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, India, April 18, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People reading books at an outdoor library, which opened along the Cheonggye Stream in downtown Seoul, South Korea, April 18, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Palestinian children playing on a beach in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on April 17, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Mount Ruang spewing hot lava and smoke as seen from Sitaro, North Sulawesi. The volcano erupted several times in Indonesia's outermost region overnight on April 17, 2024, forcing hundreds of people to be evacuated after it spewed lava and a column of smoke into the sky.
PHOTO: AFP
Relatives gathering around a bus carrying prisoners being released from Insein prison for the Buddhist New Year, in Yangon on April 17, 2024. Myanmar's junta announced a pardon for more than 3,300 prisoners under a regular amnesty to mark the country's traditional new year festival.
PHOTO: AFP
Green algae in the Wilge River in Oranjeville, South Africa, on April 17, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top