Today in Pictures, April 16, 2024

The 10th anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster, a sumo exhibition in Tokyo, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
Apr 16, 2024, 03:51 PM
Published
Apr 16, 2024, 03:51 PM
A man taking a look around a replicated classroom of students who died in the sunken Sewol ferry disaster that killed 304 people, mostly school students, in Ansan, South Korea, April 16, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A student wearing a police uniform riding a police motorcycle at a carnival to mark the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China, April 15, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Palestinians, who were displaced by Israel's military offensive on south Gaza, attempting to return to their homes in north Gaza through an Israeli checkpoint in central Gaza Strip on April 15, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Riders competing during the NETT British Sidecar and Quad Bike Championships at the Iron Works Moto Park in Middlesbrough, Britain, April 14, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers cleaning debris around sculptures of historical figures at the destroyed local History museum in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Ukraine, on April 15, 2024, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. PHOTO: AFP
A sumo wrestler stretching while taking part in the annual "honozumo", a ceremonial one-day sumo exhibition for spectators held at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on April 15, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of the High Priestess, holding the Olympic flame during the rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games at the ancient temple of Hera on the Olympia archeological site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece, on April 15, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
US singer Doja Cat performing during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Women with their faces covered while riding a two-wheeler on a hot day, in Raipur, India, on April 15, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian boy sitting and watching aid trucks as they arrive for processing at the Kerem Shalom border crossing on April 15, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Concertgoers attending the Yangtze Finless Porpoise Music Festival in Nanjing, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on April 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
People watching and taking photos during a kite festival on Ao Manao Beach in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on April 15, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

