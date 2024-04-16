The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, April 16, 2024
The 10th anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster, a sumo exhibition in Tokyo, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
Apr 16, 2024, 03:51 PM
Published
Apr 16, 2024, 03:51 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/LM8Y
A man taking a look around a replicated classroom of students who died in the sunken Sewol ferry disaster that killed 304 people, mostly school students, in Ansan, South Korea, April 16, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A student wearing a police uniform riding a police motorcycle at a carnival to mark the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China, April 15, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Palestinians, who were displaced by Israel's military offensive on south Gaza, attempting to return to their homes in north Gaza through an Israeli checkpoint in central Gaza Strip on April 15, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Riders competing during the NETT British Sidecar and Quad Bike Championships at the Iron Works Moto Park in Middlesbrough, Britain, April 14, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers cleaning debris around sculptures of historical figures at the destroyed local History museum in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Ukraine, on April 15, 2024, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
PHOTO: AFP
A sumo wrestler stretching while taking part in the annual "honozumo", a ceremonial one-day sumo exhibition for spectators held at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on April 15, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of the High Priestess, holding the Olympic flame during the rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games at the ancient temple of Hera on the Olympia archeological site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece, on April 15, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
US singer Doja Cat performing during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 14, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Women with their faces covered while riding a two-wheeler on a hot day, in Raipur, India, on April 15, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian boy sitting and watching aid trucks as they arrive for processing at the Kerem Shalom border crossing on April 15, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Concertgoers attending the Yangtze Finless Porpoise Music Festival in Nanjing, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on April 14, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
People watching and taking photos during a kite festival on Ao Manao Beach in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on April 15, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top