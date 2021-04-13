Today in Pictures, April 13, 2021

Protests in California, US, President Halimah Yacob visits Muscular Dystrophy Association, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A police officer pins a woman down during confrontations with protesters, including Black Lives Matter and White Lives Matter activists and with at least a half a dozen arrested, in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., on April 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
President Halimah Yacob viewing an animation created by Ms Jasmine Yau (far left), 27, a learner in the Bridge-Pro Framework, during a visit to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore) on April 12, 2021. With them were MDAS executive director Judy Wee (right) and MDAS president Kenneth Chan. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Muslims practice social distancing, as a preventive measure to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, while reciting the first terawih evening prayer at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin mosque during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Putrajaya on April 12, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Iraqi women ride bicycles during a cycling activity in Mosul, Iraq, on April 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Flames and smoke rise during a fire at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in central Saint Petersburg, Russia, on April 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
An Israeli soldier walks in a field of buttercup flowers near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip, on April 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents watch a space themed performance on the eve of Cosmonautics Day in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, Russia, on April 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Onlookers watch as a loggerhead sea turtle equipped with a GPS tracker is released back into the Mediterranean Sea at Nitzanim beach near the Israeli city of Ashkelon on April 12, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A man rolls a snowball, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continues, on Mount Uetliberg in Zurich, Switzerland, on April 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his green jacket after winning The Masters held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., on April 11, 2021PHOTO: REUTERS