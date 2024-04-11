The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 11, 2024
Muslims attending Eid al-Fitr prayers in Yogyakarta, volunteers preparing food in Cape Town, South Africa, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Apr 11, 2024, 01:32 PM
Published
Apr 11, 2024, 01:32 PM
Muslims attending Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Bantul, Yogyakarta, on April 10, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Volunteers helping to prepare more than 180 pots of food for less fortunate families to celebrate the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Cape Town, South Africa, on April 10, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The crescent moon in the distance, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Skopje, North Macedonia, on April 10, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Atletico Madrid fans celebrating with flares during the quarter final soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2024
PHOTO: REUTERS
Dapper, the dog belonging to banker, Maybeline Tan, 38, jumping into a pool at dog waterpark, Wag & Wild, on April 10, 2024.
ST PHOTO: HENG YI-HSIN
Spain's Jon Rahm, with his son, Kepa on the 2nd hole during the Masters golf competiton held at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia, US, on April 10, 2024
PHOTO: REUTERS
Muslims celebrating the Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Kaduna, Nigeria, on April 10, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People walking at a wholesale steel market in Shenyang, in northeastern China's Liaoning province, on April 11, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Visitors walking through a field of rapeseed blossoms, in Kakuda, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, on April 10, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Athlete Anouk Garnier climbing a 110-metre-long rope, launched in the center of the Eiffel Tower square, in an attempt to break the world record for rope climbing, in Paris, France, on April 10, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
