Thailand's tourism bloom

Thousands of sunflowers have sprung up at Wachirabenchathat Park, also known as Rod Fai Park, in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok.

They are part of the Bangkok Flora Festival organised by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Environment Office to promote tourism.

The festival, which runs until July, will move to the Wanapirom Romklao Park in Lat Krabang district in March, and the Mahakarn Fort Park in Phra Nakhon district in May.