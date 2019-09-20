Star Wars treasures to prop up auction

Specialist movie memorabilia retailer Prop Store's annual live auction is back this year, giving audiences a chance to fill their homes with cinematic treasures.

One of the key pieces is the screen-matched Tantive IV Stormtrooper helmet (centre) from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, expected to fetch up to £180,000 (S$310,000).

The auction, from Sept 30 to Oct 1, will be held at the BFI Imax building in Waterloo, south London. Prop Store will be auctioning off around 900 items, including a prototype Tusken Raider mask (right) and an Ewok mask (left).

