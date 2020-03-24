Squirrelling away for tough times

Bulgaria tightened confinement measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus last Friday, with capital Sofia even introducing dedicated shopping hours for the elderly.

Agence France-Presse reported that all public gardens, parks, children's playgrounds and open-air sports facilities were sealed to prevent people from gathering there.

While people stayed indoors, some animals seemed to come out to play at the weekend. This park security guard was photographed feeding a squirrel in Sofia on Sunday.

The measures in Bulgaria, which run until at least April 13, also ban all travel between the country's 27 provinces without a legitimate reason, such as health, going to work or returning home.