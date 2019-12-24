Spanish town's waves of glory

Huge waves breaking on the cliffs of the coast of Llanes, a municipality of the province of Asturias in northern Spain, on Sunday.

The so-called "bufones", or jesters - several of which can be found in Asturias - are natural phenomena produced by the erosion of sea and rain in limestone rock, creating galleries and chimneys connecting the sea and the coast.

These natural phenomena can be found in their full glory on days when the sea is strong.

The giant waves hit the cliffs, creating the pressure that expels jets of water and air that can reach great heights.

Llanes' weather has, in the past few days, ranged from 12 deg C to 20 deg C, making it ideal for tourists.