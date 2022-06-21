Sizzling up the skies

The British air show team Red Arrows, one of the world's top aerobatic display teams, taking to the skies at the Danish Air Show at Karup Airport in Denmark on Sunday.

An estimated 125,000 visitors attended the event this year and enjoyed spectacular aerial performances, including Danish F-16 aircraft firing flares into the air.

