Shedding light on CNY story

A large mural-style lantern set depicting how Chinese New Year is celebrated in Singapore, based on the theme "Harmonious Family, Happy New Year!"

One of the key highlights in this display features Singaporeans at Chinatown's Festive Street Bazaar shopping for Chinese New Year goodies and spring couplets (Chinese calligraphy with auspicious phrases).

The set is part of this year's edition of River Hongbao, which has been on Singapore's festive calendar every year since 1987.

Held at The Float @ Marina Bay, this iconic event has become an integral tradition of the country's Chinese New Year celebrations for locals and tourists alike.

This lively festival offers a special Chinese cultural experience - from giant lanterns to mouth-watering food - that is a feast for your senses.

The event, which begins tomorrow, will end on Feb 1.