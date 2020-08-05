Over the moon over full moon

Filling the sky with its yellow glow, a full moon rose above Greece on Monday night.

Like a sign from the gods, the full moon even lit up the Temple of Zeus in the ancient city of Nemea, one of several prominent archaeological sites in the Corinthia region.

The August full moon is the brightest and most popular lunar event of the year in Greece.

Every year, the country's Ministry of Culture and Sports organises events at museums and archaeological sites to coincide with the August full moon.

This year, events were held at 37 of the 77 museums and archaeological sites across the country on Monday night.

These events included concerts, theatrical performances, dance performances, poetry recitals, documentary screenings, art exhibitions and stargazing.

The ministry said that more than 60,000 people attended the events last year.

It added that this year's events were to be held under health protocols and safety measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.