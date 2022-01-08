No business like snow business

A train covered in snow is seen at a station in Noetsch, Austria, following heavy snowfall on Thursday.

January is usually Austria's coldest month, with temperatures going from minus 4 deg C to 4 deg C.

Winter snow cover lasts from late December to March in the valleys and from November to May in areas with an altitude of 1,800m and above.

But summer heralds the start of hot weather, with temperatures sometimes reaching 30 deg C or more.

Austria, located in the European heartland, lies within a temperate climate zone.

