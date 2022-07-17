Nine new murals unveiled in Kreta Ayer as part of National Day celebrations

Ms Belinda Low, pictured with her murals located at 538 Upper Cross Street outside Hong Lim Market & Food Centre, on July 17, 2022. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
SINGAPORE - Administrator Belinda Low was recently diagnosed with a chronic illness, but this did not stop her from pursuing her passion in art.

Over multiple weekends since June, the 64-year-old volunteered to work on two murals, including a scene of a family and an old food stall selling fish soup against the backdrop of Marina Bay.

On Sunday (July 17), they were among nine new murals unveiled in Kreta Ayer town.

The works, by nine artists and more than 200 residents, volunteers and community partners, depict iconic scenes and experiences in Singapore.

They are part of a community-building art initiative to celebrate National Day by the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens’ Consultative Committee (CCC) and SG Cares Volunteer Centre @ Kreta Ayer, which is operated by New Hope Community Services, the organisers said in a statement on Sunday.
 

