Nature Singles Winner

The wall along the US border with Mexico, championed by United States President Donald Trump, will run through one of the most biologically rich and diverse regions of North America, disrupting animal corridors, habitats and access to water and food. More than 1,000km of the 3,100km-long border is closed by such barricades, with the President proposing a further 800km by early 2021.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service has warned that the impermeable barrier, associated human activity and all-night bright lights could negatively impact 23 endangered and at-risk species.



A greater roadrunner approaching the border wall at Naco in Arizona, the United States, on April 28, 2019. PHOTO: © ALEJANDRO PRIETO, MEXICO

