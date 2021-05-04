Maze garden with a hint of Nazi mystery

This maze-like flower garden sits in front of the Ksiaz Castle in south-west Poland.

Surrounded by lush forests, the castle was built in the 13th century.

The castle, one of the largest in Poland, is a popular tourist attraction in the region.

Curiously, it is also popular among fans of World War II mysteries and conspiracies.

The castle was seized by the Nazi regime during the war. It is said to have then become part of a top-secret construction project that aimed to build underground structures across the region.

It is believed that the castle was set to become the personal headquarters of Adolf Hitler.

Local rumours even suggest that the subterranean tunnels that run under the castle complex conceal a Nazi gold train.

