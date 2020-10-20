Marking territory with an embrace

This shot by photographer Sergey Gorshkov won him the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

Titled The Embrace, the photo was captured in the Land of the Leopard National Park in the Russian Far East.

It shows a Siberian tiger hugging a tree and rubbing against the bark to leave its scent, marking territory.

Scouring the forest for signs of tiger trails, the photographer had set up a camera trap opposite this tree in January last year.

Triggered automatically by the tiger's movement, the trap shot the wining photo last November.

Also known as the Amur tiger, the rare species is found only in this region, with a small number also surviving across the border in China.

It has been hunted almost to extinction and is still threatened by poaching and logging.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London.