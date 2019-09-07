Market over troubled waters

A month after India withdrew contested Kashmir's autonomy, locked it down with thousands of additional troops and carried out mass arrests, the region is still struggling to return to normalcy.

Srinagar's Dal Lake and the floating market that plies its trade on it are some of the unlikely victims of the recent upheaval in the region.

While vegetable vendors continue to assemble and sell produce there, Reuters reported on Thursday that government workers employed to tend to the famous lake have not turned up for work in several weeks and the water's surface has become clogged with weeds.

The market is also known for selling produce grown in floating gardens on the lake.

The area, a popular tourist destination, has also seen tourism numbers dip in recent weeks.

Despite the partial relaxation of curbs set on the region, many locals continue to boycott school and work, and many shops still remain closed.