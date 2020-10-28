Like riding a train into a kaleidoscope

With its psychedelic light show, the Bund Sightseeing Tunnel is one of Shanghai's top tourist destinations.

In the heart of the Chinese city's waterfront area, the tunnel runs across the Huangpu River, taking riders from the Bund to Lujiazui.

But this five-minute trip is not like any other train ride.

The trip, in an automated rail car, features various audio-visual effects.

The tunnel is covered in pulsing lights, which are accompanied by an ominous soundtrack.