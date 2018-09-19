Keeping hope afloat

One has to hand it to French artist Saype for creating a giant fresco to make a powerful statement.

The painting, entitled Message From Future, shows a young girl dropping an origami boat into Lake Geneva (left).

The child, who the artist calls Future, represents the future generation, while the boat symbolises a message of hope sent to the world.

Spread over 5,000 sq m on the grounds of the Perle du Lac park in Geneva, the artwork is so large that Saype seems like just a speck on the girl's palm (above).

The project is in support of non-governmental organisation SOS Mediterranee, which specialises in rescuing migrants at sea.