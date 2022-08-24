Incredible Jupiter

The world's largest and newest orbital observatory has captured new shots of Jupiter, the solar system's biggest planet.

Scientists on Monday released the composite image showing giant storms, powerful winds and auroras taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

"We hadn't really expected it to be this good, to be honest," said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who led Jupiter's observations as part of a global team.

Webb is an international mission led by the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration with the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

The photo showed unprecedented views of Jupiter's northern and southern lights and swirling polar haze, the Associated Press reported. The planet's Great Red Spot, a storm so huge it could swallow Earth, can be seen along with countless smaller storms.

The US$10 billion (S$14 billion) infrared telescope is expected to revolutionise astronomy by allowing scientists to peer farther and with greater clarity into the cosmos, to the dawn of the known universe.