In Pictures: Ukraine’s year of war

Oleg (R), who decided to stay in Irpin, passes his son Maksim over a fence to his wife, Yana, before the arrival of an evacuation train to the city of Kyiv, at the train station in Irpin, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. People, mostly women and children, fled the frontline towns of Bucha and Irpin after heavy fighting broke out between Ukrainian and Russian forces in recent days.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE