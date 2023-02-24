The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Ukraine’s year of war
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was supposed to have lasted only days but is still dragging on with no end in sight.
Updated
33 min ago
Published
33 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wvV7
A father puts his hand on the window as he says goodbye to his daughter in front of an evacuation train at the central train station in Odessa, March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Police and security personnel inspect the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv on the first day of the attack against Ukraine by Russian army, Feb 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on that day, with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway.
PHOTO: AFP
Olena Kourilo, a 52-year-old teacher, stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv as Russian armed forces attempt to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, Feb 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A couple speaks with each other at a metro station in Kyiv early on Feb 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv today as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery.
PHOTO: AFP
Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, Feb 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People with their newborn children take shelter in the basement of a perinatal centre as an air raid siren sounds, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Buildings damaged by shelling are seen in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
EPA-EFE
Oleg (R), who decided to stay in Irpin, passes his son Maksim over a fence to his wife, Yana, before the arrival of an evacuation train to the city of Kyiv, at the train station in Irpin, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. People, mostly women and children, fled the frontline towns of Bucha and Irpin after heavy fighting broke out between Ukrainian and Russian forces in recent days.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Local residents run for cover as they escape from the town of Irpin, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital of Kyiv, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Evacuees cross a destroyed bridge as they flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Olga hugs her boyfriend Vlodomyr as they say goodbye prior to Vlodomyr’s deployment closer to the front line, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A monument of city founder Duke de Richelieu is seen covered with sandbags for protection, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A teardrop rolls down a young woman's cheek aboard a bus after fleeing from Ukraine to Romania, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 16, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
In this file photo taken on April 12, 2022, a Russian soldier patrols at the Mariupol drama theatre, bombed last March 16, in Mariupol, as Russian troops intensify a campaign to take the strategic port city, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine, while Russia's President makes a defiant case for the war on Russia's neighbour.
PHOTO: AFP
Bodies of civilians lie on Yablunska street in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, after the Russian army pulled back from the city, April 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view shows residential buildings that were damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view shows residential buildings destroyed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the town of Irpin, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, April 29, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman looks on from inside a tank at a position in Donetsk region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, June 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a M777 Howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv Region, Ukraine, July 21, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Russian tank, destroyed during Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in a backyard garden of a local resident Valerii in the village of Velyka Dymerka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, July 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Cars pass a rocket in Shevchenkove town in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sept 15, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, Oct 8, 2022. Moscow announced on Oct 8, that a truck exploded igniting a huge fire and damaging the key Kerch bridge -- built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea -- and vowed to find the perpetrators, without immediately blaming Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman takes cover as an air-raid siren sounds during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A general view shows the city centre without electricity after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missiles, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Volunteers clean the debris of a house, destroyed in combat action in Novoselivka village, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Oct 29, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man hugs a Ukrainian soldier as local residents gather to celebrate the liberation of Kherson, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Nov 13, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Two soldiers with the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army who wanted to be identified as "Ghost", 24, and "Soap", 30, release their drone for a test flight, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, Nov 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian servicemen with the Dnipro-1 Special Tasks Patrol Police regiment Raphael Karapitian 45 and Roman Kapinus 39, walks with weapons beside a decorated Christmas tree in the trenches on the front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, on Christmas Eve in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Dec 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A rescuer tries to put out a fire of a private building after a Russian shelling in the Ivanivka village near Bakhmut of the Donetsk area, Ukraine, Jan 2, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People take shelter in a subway station during an air raid alert in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 10, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This photograph shows a symbolic illumination called "ray of memory" over the graves of Ukrainian soldiers who died in the war with Russia at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv on Feb 23, 2023, on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Ukraine
Russia
Wars and conflicts
Back to the top