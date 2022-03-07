In Pictures: Ukraine crisis, March 7, 2022

Ukrainians continue to flee to other countries as the fighting continues in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Refugees from Ukraine rest at a temporary shelter in the main train station of Krakow on March 6, 2022, as they wait to be relocated to other temporary accomodations in Poland or abroad. The number of people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine has topped 1.5 million, making it Europe's "fastest growing refugee crisis" since World War II, the United Nations said on March 6, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Women and children as displaced Ukrainians arrive at the Lviv train station in western Ukraine, as they try to leave Ukraine amid Russian military operation in the country, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Volunteers for territorial defense practice how to take cover from shelling during their training following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine wait outside the train station in Przemysl, Poland, on March 6, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A child looks out from a tent at the temporary accommodation and transport hub for refugees at a former shopping mall, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, March 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Russian policemen detain a participant in an unauthorized rally against the Russian military operation in Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, March 6, 2022. According to independent Russian human rights group OVD-Info, hundreds of people were arrested in protests throughout major Russian cities on March 6. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
First responders work at the scene after a missile hit a building, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at Havryshivka Vinnytsia International Airport, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, March 6, 2022 in this screen grab taken from a handout video. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian territorial defense fighters Valeriy (not pictured) and Lesya (centre) during their wedding ceremony near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, March 6, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ukrainian soldiers help an elderly woman flee to safety in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A Ukrainian soldier runs to check on a family after a mortar round landed nearby as civilians tried to flee Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 6, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Cars line up near a crater caused by Russian forces at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on March 6, 2022. It's the fierce and unexpectedly capable defense by Ukrainian forces, who are significantly outgunned, that have largely stalled the Russian advance and, for now, prevented Mykolaiv from falling into Russian hands, according to many analysts. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Civilians cross amid rubble of a damaged bridge in the Irpin city near from Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, March 6, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Locals try to start a Russian tank that was disabled by Ukrainian forces near Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES

