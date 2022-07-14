The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Supermoon seen from around the world
July's full moon is also known as the "Buck Moon", the season when deers' antlers are in full growth.
Published
2 min ago
https://str.sg/wbHn
Full moon known as "Buck Moon" is seen behind a lighthouse in Saint-Nazaire, France, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The supermoon rises in Zaragoza, Spain, July 13, 2022. The supermoon is also called the Buck moon because it falls in July when male deer (bucks) are regrowing their antlers.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The full moon rises over Osorio's wind farm in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A family watches the full moon known as the "Buck Moon" in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Super Buck Moon framed against floodlights at 9.24pm at Xtreme Skatepark at East Coast Park in Singapore on July 13, 2022.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The supermoon rises in Brasilia, Brazil, July 13, 2022. July's full moon is commonly known as the deer moon because male deer fully grow their antlers during this month.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A full moon known as the "Buck Moon", rises over the New York City skyline, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, U.S., July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The full moon rises over Havana, Cuba, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The supermoon rises in Alcazar of Toledo, Spain, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The full 'Buck' super moon, rises behind the Dubai Marina in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Tourists take pictures as a full moon known as the "Buck Moon" rises in Moscow, Russia, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A full moon known as the "Buck Moon" rises in Larnaca, Cyprus, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
