In Pictures: Rainy start to the New Year in Singapore

Showers over the long weekend triggers floods, landslips, and waterlogging which toppled a heritage tree.

Published
1 hour ago
Workers removing a fallen 22m-tall heritage tree at Fort Canning Hill on Jan 3, 2021. Intense rainfall over the first two days of the new year toppled the tree on Saturday morning, as it became a casualty of soil failure caused by waterlogging.
Workers removing a fallen 22m-tall heritage tree at Fort Canning Hill on Jan 3, 2021. Intense rainfall over the first two days of the new year toppled the tree on Saturday morning, as it became a casualty of soil failure caused by waterlogging. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
A slope near Furama RiverFront hotel covered with canvas sheets following a landslip on Jan 2, 2021, due to heavy rain.
A slope near Furama RiverFront hotel covered with canvas sheets following a landslip on Jan 2, 2021, due to heavy rain. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
The fishing pond at D’Best Fishing in Pasir Ris Town Park saw its water level rising on Jan 2, 2021 owing to incessant rainfall.
The fishing pond at D’Best Fishing in Pasir Ris Town Park saw its water level rising on Jan 2, 2021 owing to incessant rainfall. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Despite the rising water level caused by incessant rainfall, a fishing enthusiast finds a spot to cast his line at D’Best Fishing’s main pond at Pasir Ris Town Park on Jan 2, 2021.
Despite the rising water level caused by incessant rainfall, a fishing enthusiast finds a spot to cast his line at D’Best Fishing’s main pond at Pasir Ris Town Park on Jan 2, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Rochor Canal as viewed from Kelantan Road on Jan 2, 2021, during a heavy downpour.
Rochor Canal as viewed from Kelantan Road on Jan 2, 2021, during a heavy downpour. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/SHINTARO TAY
Ponding is seen at a grassy area in East Coast Park on Jan 2, 2021.
Ponding is seen at a grassy area in East Coast Park on Jan 2, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ALPHONSUS CHERN
The Kallang Basin area was deserted during the downpour on Jan 2, 2021, which may have disrupted some people’s weekend plans.
The Kallang Basin area was deserted during the downpour on Jan 2, 2021, which may have disrupted some people’s weekend plans. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
Pedestrians caught in a heavy downpour at Victoria Street on Jan 1, 2021.
Pedestrians caught in a heavy downpour at Victoria Street on Jan 1, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Pedestrians crossing Coleman street in the rain on Jan 1, 2021.
Pedestrians crossing Coleman street in the rain on Jan 1, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/SHINTARO TAY
Tampines Round Market on a rainy New Year’s Day, Jan 1, 2021. Rainfall for the first half of this month is forecast to be above average over most areas.
Tampines Round Market on a rainy New Year’s Day, Jan 1, 2021. Rainfall for the first half of this month is forecast to be above average over most areas. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JOEL CHAN
Rising water levels at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on Jan 1, 2021. Daily temperatures are looking to be relatively low in the first half of this month.
Rising water levels at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on Jan 1, 2021. Daily temperatures are looking to be relatively low in the first half of this month. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/SHINTARO TAY
A view of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park seen during heavy rain on Jan 1, 2021.
A view of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park seen during heavy rain on Jan 1, 2021.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/SHINTARO TAY