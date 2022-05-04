In Pictures: Met Gala red carpet fashion

The glitzy fund-raiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art was hosted by Vogue magazine.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2022, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". PHOTO: AFP
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
US socialite Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2022, in New York. PHOTO: AFP
US actress Glenn Close and Italian designer Pier Paolo Pasolini arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2022, in New York. PHOTO: AFP
Gigi Hadid arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
US snowboarder Chloe Kim arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2022, in New York. PHOTO: AFP
Jeremy Scott and Ariana DeBose arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Vanessa Hudgens at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
US actress Claire Danes and husband, English actor Hugh Dancy, arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. PHOTO: AFP
Shawn Mendes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Singer Lizzo arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. PHOTO: AFP
Gemma Chan at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
US-Soudanese model Anok Yai arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. PHOTO: AFP
Sebastian Stan at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Michelle Yeoh arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Billie Eilish at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Anna Wintour at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
US model Hailey Bieber arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2022, in New York. PHOTO: AFP
(L-R) Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner on the red carpet for the 2022 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, May 2, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
(L-R) Jared Leto, Dakota Johnson and Alessandro Michele arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. PHOTO: AFP
Emma Stone at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES

