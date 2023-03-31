In Pictures: Highlights from the China Fashion Week 2023

Glitz and glamour returns to the China Fashion Week 2023 with the normalization of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A model waiting backstage before presenting a creation from the D. Martina Queen by Ding Jie during the China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 26. AFP
Models presenting creations by Cindy Wei Zhang Studio during the China Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 in Beijing on March 25. The 2023 China Fashion Week runs from 24 to 31 March. EPA-EFE
Spectators attending the Staffonly runway presentation during the Shanghai Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on March 30. EPA-EFE
A model backstage waiting for the Staffonly runway presentation to begin, during the Shanghai Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on March 30. EPA-EFE
Models putting on makeup backstage before the LOOLAYY Autumn/Winter 2023 collection show by Xiaoqi Zhang, during China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 30. REUTERS
A model preparing backstage before the Staffonly runway presentation during the Shanghai Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on March 30. EPA-EFE
A model jumping on the trampoline while presenting a creation at the Staffonly runway presentation during the Shanghai Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on March 30. EPA-EFE
Models presenting creations at the LOOLAYY Autumn/Winter 2023 collection show by Xiaoqi Zhang, during China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 30. REUTERS
A model preparing backstage before presenting creations during the opening ceremony of China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 24. AFP
A model preparing backstage before the Saint Joy show by Bian Huizhong during the China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 30. AFP
A model presenting a creation by Qi Lin for A Life On The Left during the China Fashion Autumn/Winter 2023 in Beijing on March 25. EPA-EFE
Models displaying a creation from the D. Martina Queen by Ding Jie during the China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 26. AFP
A model presenting a creation by Cindy Wei Zhang Studio during the China Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 in Beijing on March 25. EPA-EFE
Models waiting backstage before presenting creations during the opening ceremony of China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 24. AFP

