The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Highlights from the China Fashion Week 2023
Glitz and glamour returns to the China Fashion Week 2023 with the normalization of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iZr4
A model waiting backstage before presenting a creation from the D. Martina Queen by Ding Jie during the China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 26.
AFP
Models presenting creations by Cindy Wei Zhang Studio during the China Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 in Beijing on March 25. The 2023 China Fashion Week runs from 24 to 31 March.
EPA-EFE
Spectators attending the Staffonly runway presentation during the Shanghai Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on March 30.
EPA-EFE
A model backstage waiting for the Staffonly runway presentation to begin, during the Shanghai Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on March 30.
EPA-EFE
Models putting on makeup backstage before the LOOLAYY Autumn/Winter 2023 collection show by Xiaoqi Zhang, during China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 30.
REUTERS
A model preparing backstage before the Staffonly runway presentation during the Shanghai Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on March 30.
EPA-EFE
A model jumping on the trampoline while presenting a creation at the Staffonly runway presentation during the Shanghai Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on March 30.
EPA-EFE
Models presenting creations at the LOOLAYY Autumn/Winter 2023 collection show by Xiaoqi Zhang, during China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 30.
REUTERS
A model preparing backstage before presenting creations during the opening ceremony of China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 24.
AFP
A model preparing backstage before the Saint Joy show by Bian Huizhong during the China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 30.
AFP
A model presenting a creation by Qi Lin for A Life On The Left during the China Fashion Autumn/Winter 2023 in Beijing on March 25.
EPA-EFE
Models displaying a creation from the D. Martina Queen by Ding Jie during the China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 26.
AFP
A model presenting a creation by Cindy Wei Zhang Studio during the China Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 in Beijing on March 25.
EPA-EFE
Models waiting backstage before presenting creations during the opening ceremony of China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 24.
AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top