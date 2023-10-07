In Pictures: Hazy skies in Singapore

The air quality in Singapore hits unhealthy range in Singapore for first time since 2019. The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings ranged between 65 and 117 at 3pm, with the highest recorded reading in the east.

A woman laying out her picnic mat at East Coast Park at about 3pm on Oct 7. The 24-hour PSI in the east was 117. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Hazy conditions at Marina Bay at around 3.15pm on Oct 7. The 24-hour PSI as of 3pm in the south was 95. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
The haze situation at 8.50am in Bishan on Oct 7. The 24-hr PSI Reading was about 97 according to NEA. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
View of a hazy skyline from Mount Faber at 9.10am on 7 Oct. The 24-hour PSI in the south was 85. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO
The haze at 8am on Oct 7, as seen from Bukit Panjang. The 24-hour PSI in the north was 66. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
The haze situation at 9am along Braddell Road on Oct 7. The 24-hr PSI Reading was about 97 according to NEA. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
An aeroplane in the distance, preparing to land in hazy conditions as seen in Pasir Ris at 9am on Oct 7. The 24-hour PSI as of 9am in the east was 107. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A couple on a bridge at 8.50am in Toa Payoh on Oct 7. The 24-hr PSI Reading was about 97 according to NEA. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A man outside Singapore Sports Hub stretching his leg against a hazy skyline on Oct 7 at around 3pm. The 24-hour PSI as of 3pm in the south was 95. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
Hazy conditions in the civic district (foreground) and central Singapore (background) at around 4pm on Oct 7. The 24-hour PSI as of 3pm in the central district was 107. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
People picnicking at the Marina Barrage at 4.20pm on Oct 7. The 24-hour PSI as of 3pm in the south was 96. ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG
A woman sunbathing under the hazy sky at East Coast Park at 3pm on Oct 7. The 24-hour PSI as of 3pm in the east was 117. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Children playing at the beach at East Coast Park at 3pm on Oct 7. The 24-hour PSI as of 3pm in the east was 117. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
People wearing masks near Bedok Mall at 2pm on Oct 7. The 24-hour PSI as of 3pm in the east was 115. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

