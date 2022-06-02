In Pictures: Man armed with rifle and handgun kills four in Oklahoma hospital

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Man armed with rifle and handgun kills four in Oklahoma hospital
Several people were also injured in the latest mass shooting to rock US.
Updated
Published
51 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/w64q
Police officers walk near people embracing at the reunion location, Memorial High School, where they wait to get more information after a shooting at the Saint Francis hospital campus, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Saint Francis hospital campus, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Police respond to the scene of a mass shooting on at St. Francis Hospital on June 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. At least four people were killed in a shooting rampage at the Natalie Medical Building on the hospital's campus, according to published reports. The shooter is also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Warren Clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People gather at a reunification center set up at Memorial High School after a mass shooting at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1, 2022. A man carrying a rifle and a handgun opened fire Wednesday afternoon, killing several people before apparently taking his own life in the latest mass shooting to shock the country, the authorities said.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A man waits by his car as police respond to a mass shooting at St. Francis Hospital on June 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Saint Francis hospital campus, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 1, 2022.
PHOTO: TULSA POLICE VIA REUTERS
Police respond to the scene of a mass shooting at St. Francis Hospital on June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A police officer at the scene of a mass shooting at St. Francis Hospital on June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Emergency personnel at the scene of a shooting at the Saint Francis hospital campus, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Back to the top