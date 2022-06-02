In Pictures: Man armed with rifle and handgun kills four in Oklahoma hospital

Several people were also injured in the latest mass shooting to rock US.

Updated
Published
51 min ago
Police officers walk near people embracing at the reunion location, Memorial High School, where they wait to get more information after a shooting at the Saint Francis hospital campus, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Saint Francis hospital campus, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police respond to the scene of a mass shooting on at St. Francis Hospital on June 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. At least four people were killed in a shooting rampage at the Natalie Medical Building on the hospital's campus, according to published reports. The shooter is also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Warren Clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People gather at a reunification center set up at Memorial High School after a mass shooting at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1, 2022. A man carrying a rifle and a handgun opened fire Wednesday afternoon, killing several people before apparently taking his own life in the latest mass shooting to shock the country, the authorities said. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A man waits by his car as police respond to a mass shooting at St. Francis Hospital on June 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Saint Francis hospital campus, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 1, 2022. PHOTO: TULSA POLICE VIA REUTERS
Police respond to the scene of a mass shooting at St. Francis Hospital on June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A police officer at the scene of a mass shooting at St. Francis Hospital on June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Emergency personnel at the scene of a shooting at the Saint Francis hospital campus, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top