In Pictures: Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen weds fiancee Anisha Rosnah
The 10-day celebration culminated in a glittering ceremony on Jan 14.
The royal couple – Prince Abdul Mateen and his bride, Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah – greeting the crowd during the wedding procession in Brunei's capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, on Jan 14, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People in the crowd taking photos of Prince Abdul Mateen and his bride, Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah, during the wedding procession in Bandar Seri Begawan on Jan 14, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Prince Abdul Mateen and Ms Anisha Rosnah going by in their car during the wedding procession in Bandar Seri Begawan on Jan 14, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A parade of the royal guards during the wedding procession in Bandar Seri Begawan on Jan 14, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People cheering as the car of the royal couple passes by the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan on Jan 14, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Prince Abdul Mateen and his bride, Ms Anisha Rosnah, walking down the aisle during their wedding reception at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan on Jan 14, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Prince Abdul Mateen and his bride, Ms Anisha Rosnah, during their royal wedding ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan on Jan 14, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The royal couple's wedding ceremony comprised 10 days of celebrations.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The royal bride, Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah, entering the royal throne hall at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan Jan 14, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen entering the royal throne hall at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan on Jan 14, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The VIP guests at the royal wedding included Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Mrs Lee, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION
