In Pictures: At least 18 dead as Myanmar police open fire on protesters

Over 30 injured amid crackdown on protesters across the country.

Published
1 hour ago
A policeman points his weapon at people in Taunggyi, a city in Shan State, on Feb 28, 2021, as security forces continue to crackdown on demonstrations by protesters against the military coup. PHOTO: AFP
Police arrest a man in Taunggyi, a city in Shan State, on Feb 28, 2021, as security forces continue to crackdown on demonstrations by protesters against the military coup.PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A protester uses a fire extinguisher as security forces crack down on demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Protesters run as security forces crack down on demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators set up makeshift barricades during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb 28, 2021. Security forces intensified their use of force to crack down on anti-coup demonstrations following weeks of unrest since the 01 February military coup. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Police use slingshots as security forces crack down on demonstrations by protesters against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A protester, injured after being shot at with live rounds, makes the three-finger salute while receiving treatment at a makeshift medical centre in Mandalay on Feb 28, 2021, as security forces continue to crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup. PHOTO: AFP
People carry an injured man after police cracked down on demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb 28, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Demonstrators grab a man who they allege is a policeman during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb 28, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This screengrab from handout video provided to AFPTV from Dakkhina Insight taken on Feb 28, 2021 shows an injured man being treated by medical officials after a crackdown by security forces in Myanmar's southern city of Dawei. PHOTO: HADNOUT VIA AFP
Police run after protesters as they crack down on demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 27, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Protesters make the three-finger salute from a police truck in Yangon on Feb 27, 2021, after a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup.PHOTO: AFP