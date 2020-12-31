Here comes the sun

This tranquil shot of a sunrise at Kranji Dam won the first prize in a photography contest by Chua Chu Kang Town Council featuring scenic spots in its town.

Picturesque landscapes unique to the area have been captured and put together for the Chua Chu Kang Town 2021 calendar for all residents there.

Said the contest's first-prize winner, 38-year-old teacher Yong Kuo Hoong, who was notified of his win yesterday: "I joined the contest because I wanted to show the 'hidden gems' in Choa Chu Kang and that there are spots for enjoyable activities to be discovered. One of the places is the beautiful Kranji Dam, which is still relatively unknown."

