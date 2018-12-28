Father Frost brings joy to sick children

Not all heroes wear capes; some come dressed in big red coats and bushy white beards.

Russian firemen and rescuers dressed as Father Frost, a character similar to that of Santa Claus in Russian culture, and his helper the Snow Maiden, descended along a wall from the roof of the Morozovskaya Children's Hospital in Moscow yesterday, greeting young patients as they passed their windows (above).

This was part of a show organised for ill children ahead of the upcoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations.

Most of the children who receive medical treatment in the hospital are advised not to attend crowded places and events.

A team of 60 Fathers Frost accompanied by Snow Maidens visited the young patients (left) as part of the fifth Winter in Morozovka Festival of Good Deeds.