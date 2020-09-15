Enter the Dragon to reach the top

Thailand's 80m-tall Wat Samphran temple is hard to miss if you are in the city of Nakhon Pathom.

Also known as the Dragon Temple, the 17-storey temple towers over the city.

Located about 40km west of Bangkok, the temple is a popular tourist destination.

Many visit the temple to see the dragon and the various statues and shrines inside, including a giant bronze Buddha.

The temple is more than 30 years old and it is said to have been built as a place for monks to study and meditate, according to The South China Morning Post.

Visitors to the temple can climb to the top through a tunnel in the dragon's body.