Embracing the tech of fashion

At the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show in Paris on Monday, Dutch designer Iris van Herpen explored the idea of celestial cartography, with dresses covered in concentric layers echoing a topographic map.

According to her website, Ms van Herpen has been inventing new forms of sartorial expression for her dresses since her first show in 2007 by combining the most traditional and radical materials and garment construction methods into her vision.

The 34-year-old is often hailed as a pioneer in utilising 3D printing as a garment construction technique, with a long-sleeved column dress made from a net-like material forming waves of neon orange pigment flushed around the body being featured in Monday's show.