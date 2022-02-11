Double take

These two rainbows cutting across Singapore's Marina Bay city skyline formed a double arc from One Raffles Place to Ocean Financial Centre in drizzly weather on Wednesday evening.

Double rainbows are caused by light being reflected twice inside the raindrop, according to the National Geographic website. As a result of this second reflection, the spectrum of the secondary rainbow is reversed: Red is on the inner section of the arch, while violet is on the outside.

February's wet weather is expected to continue, with afternoon thundery showers forecast for the next few days, according to the National Environment Agency.