Cool plunge to escape the heat

Boys will be boys. For some, having fun on a hot summer day means taking a big plunge in the open waters.

These Bangladeshi boys were spotted jumping off a structure in the Buriganga river on the outskirts of Dhaka this week.

Though a downpour last week offered some respite, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said yesterday that a mild heatwave will sweep over several regions of the country.

Temperatures in some parts of Bangladesh reached as high as 37.8 deg C yesterday.

Neighbouring India is also being gripped by a severe heatwave, with many parts of the country breaking temperature records.